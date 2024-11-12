Mother of student ‘killed’ by cops demands justice

The mother of Sulyman Olayinka (27), who was allegedly beaten to death by three police officers in Kwara State, has cried out for justice, saying her son must not die in vain.

The bereaved mother, Alhaja Fausat Ayeyemi, stormed the headquarters of the state command in Ilorin in the company of other family members and sympathisers.

Fausat, who was weeping, wailing and about pulling off her clothes, had to be prevented from going naked by family members and sympathisers.

“The police have killed my son and denied me of enjoying the benefits and expectations from all the years of sacrifice I had endured.

“My son was killed at the time he had successfully completed his education and was preparing to serve his fatherland as a youth corper,” she wailed.

Speaking on the incident, counsel to the deceased mother, who was also at the station, Barrister Bakare, said the late Sulyman hailed from Ajese-Ipo in Kwara State but was based in Lagos.

He revealed that the deceased had a disagreement with some of his friends who were living at Tanke together over the issue of money.

“Eight of his friends went to complain at Ganmo police division that he owed one of them money because they knew one of the policemen there. They hired a tricycle and traced him to Tanke and started beating him after an argument when he was asking who they were.

“We have all the evidence, including the viral video of how they descended on him mercilessly. It was a clear case of culpable homicide and this must not be swept under the carpet,” the lawyer added.