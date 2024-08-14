Mother of 4 hit by stray bullet during hunger protest seeks justice 

Safiya Yahaya, a mother of four who was hit by a stray bullet in her house on Lafiya road, Kakuri in Kaduna South Local Government…

Safiya Yahaya, a mother of four who was hit by a stray bullet in her house on Lafiya road, Kakuri in Kaduna South Local Government Area during the #EndBadGovernance protest, is seeking justice.

Safiya, who spoke to our correspondent on her hospital bed at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, said the bullet broke her bone.

Narrating the incident, Safiya who has been battling with her health for over a year after her divorce said, “On 5th August, I was at home in Kakuri when we heard a loud bang from the roof. I asked my children what the sound was and where it came from, but they did not know so I attempted to stand up to check what it was but I could not. I tried again, still I could not get up, I then checked my leg and I noticed a deep cut.

“My mum who I had been staying with also came into the room asking what the sound was and saw the cut on my leg. Initially my leg was folded so she straightened the leg. That was when blood started coming out. She used a wrapper to tie the leg and told my sister to get transportation to take me to the hospital.”

She said while she was at the hospital, her mum called her sister at home to check the house to track the cause of the sound.

“I was told that my sister discovered a hole in the ceiling of the house and another hole in the chair I was sitting on and then a bullet in the food flask I used to eat because I had just finished eating when we heard the loud bang.

“We reported the incident at the Kakuri Police Station close to the Nigerian Breweries and they (police) came to the house to check. Three policemen also came to the hospital on Tuesday to tell me that they had informed the Commissioner of Police about my case,” Yahaya said.

She appealed to the government to come to her aid and assist her in her time of need.

“I became a petty trader after losing my job at a private school. The surgery has been done because the impact of the bullet affected my bone and I have spent over N300,000 so far,” she added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mansur Hassan, said the command had not received any report to that effect but promised to find out.