Mother, daughter sent for Quranic lesson for calling neighbour prostitute

The police in Kano State have arraigned a mother and her daughter before a Kano Shari’a Court sitting in Kurna Quarters in Dala LGA of Kano State over alleged defamation of character.

One Sadiya Nasir lodged a complaint with the police against Zainab Ibrahim and her daughter, Rukayya Nazir for allegedly addressing her as a harlot and were subsequently arraigned before the court.

After the charge was read, both pleaded guilty and the Khadi, Shamsuddeen Ado Abdullahi, ordered that the defendant be kept at a health facility located at Kansakali, where they should be taught qur’anic lesson.

They were also ordered to go and retract their statements before a gallery of neighbours in the community.