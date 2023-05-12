Most of criticisms against me misguided—Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday said most of the criticisms against his office were misinformed and misguided owing…

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday said most of the criticisms against his office were misinformed and misguided owing to the critics’ linear approach to analysing the issues.

He said this in Abuja at the launch and public presentation of his autobiography titled `Traversing The Thorny Terrain of Nigeria’s Justice Sector: My Travails and Triumphs’.

According to him, the critics “forget that as the Honorable Attorney-General of Nigeria and Minister of Justice, you are to take consistent decisions that will be in line with underlying principles of law.

“Of course, with the wider interest over and above private as well as individual interests, that is the true definition of impartiality as is needed to efficiently perform his duties.

He said while some downplayed his efforts, others blew his mistakes out of proportion.

“I encountered many thorny terrains, but the Almighty helped me to also triumph,” Malami said.

He said the autobiography was to present an objective account of his stewardship to the public.

“I have, in my capacity, played my role and contributed majorly in improving the laws and in the distribution of justice in the socio-economic development of the nation and enhancing its security,” he said.

The book was reviewed by a former presidential spokesman, Reuben Abati.

The event was attended by Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State; the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and members of the National Assembly; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency; the chairmen of EFCC, IPC, ICPC, Code of Conduct Bureau; current and former ministers; the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, among others.