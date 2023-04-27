Most men calling women gold diggers have nothing — BBNaija star, TBoss

Nigerian reality TV star, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss or Boss Lady, has stated that most men who call women ‘gold diggers’ have nothing to offer.

Taking to her Instagram story, the BBNaija star stated that before any man calls the opposite gender a gold digger, he must ensure that there is gold for anyone to dig. TBoss said, “Before you come out and claim that a woman is a gold digger please make sure that you even have the gold for anyone to dig for, to begin with. Because some of y’all so-called “men” are terribly delusional.

“Please what do you actually have? My bid, apart from your ridiculous pout and the beauty app that’s completely bleached you from the black man to the fair guy that you are using to deceive yourselves with? Now please run along and play with your pebbles and let real men see road.”(sic)

TBoss was one of the contestants in the Big Brother Nigeria edition that was held in 2017 in South Africa. Born on March 9, 1984, to a father from Edo state and a mother from Romania, making her a half-caste, TBoss attended the University of Lagos but was there for only one year before moving to Romania to complete her education.

The reality TV star is a mother of one. She welcomed her baby girl in August 2019 named Rumi. TBoss revealed she had her daughter through a caesarean section as she stated that the reason for it was because she was eager to meet her baby and gave birth to her 12 days before her due date.