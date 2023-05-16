Moses Simon boys beaten in local league final 

The Football Academy of Super Eagles Assistant Captain, Simon Moses, Simoiben Academy, has lost a local football competition final in Kaduna. The academy, which played…

The Football Academy of Super Eagles Assistant Captain, Simon Moses, Simoiben Academy, has lost a local football competition final in Kaduna.

The academy, which played against Kubarachi FC, lost by a lone goal.

The match was played at the popular Engineer field at Ribadu Cantonment of Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna.

Among the players Simoiben Academy paraded was a former Eagles player, Joshua Obaje.

The match was attended by popular football agent, Danjuma Hussaini Manager, Coach Rosi, Coach DK, Coach Gbenga Obaje, and others.

Speaking shortly after the match, the chairman of the organising committee, Ibrahim Haruna, popularly known as Coach Idia, said they organised the league to foster unity and help the youths to develop their talent.

On his part, chairman of Kubarachi FC, Imam Yakub expressed delight with the outcome and urged his players to keep flying.