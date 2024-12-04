Morocco triumphs over Nigeria, S’Africa to win All Africa Women’s Golf Challenge

Morocco clinched a historic victory at the 16th edition of the All Africa Women’s Golf Challenge (AACT), held for the first time in the country. Morocco, competing on home soil, stood tall with an exceptional performance, finishing first with a remarkable 425 strokes, 7 under par.

Hot on their heels, South Africa, the tournament’s most decorated team, fought valiantly but fell just two strokes short, ending with 427 strokes, 5 under par. Kenya, showcasing their growing strength in the sport, secured third place with a total of 439 strokes, finishing 7 over par. Farther down the leaderboard, Zimbabwe claimed a respectable sixth place with 481 strokes.

Meanwhile, Nigeria, one of the favorites, faced challenges throughout the tournament and finished in 12th place with 536 strokes. Rwanda, another team with high hopes, rounded off their campaign in 13th position, recording a total of 554 strokes.

SPONSOR AD

Other notable placements included Egypt (8th, 509 strokes), Botswana (9th, 512 strokes), and Tunisia (10th, 515 strokes). At the bottom of the leaderboard, Angola finished last with 770 strokes.

The prestigious tournament, held from November 28 to 30 at the Tazegzout Golf Course in Agadir, brought together 20 nations, including powerhouses like South Africa, winners of 14 of the previous 15 editions. This marked the first time Morocco won the biannual competition, which was established in 1992 to promote women’s golf across Africa.

The competition featured teams of three players each, with the two best individual scores from every round contributing to the team’s total.