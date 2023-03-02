Morocco’s king congratulates Tinubu

The King of Morroco, King Mohammed VI, has congratulated Nigeria president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the last Saturday’s polls. The king wished…

The King of Morroco, King Mohammed VI, has congratulated Nigeria president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the last Saturday’s polls.

The king wished Tinubu success in office, while congratulating him “for the confidence placed in him by his people, in order to achieve their aspirations for more progress. and prosperity.”

King Mohammed said he looked for forward to consolidating on the relationship between Nigeria and Morocco under Tinubu-led government.

“On this occasion, the Sovereign expressed His satisfaction with the fraternal African ties, the constructive cooperation and the active solidarity between Morocco and Nigeria, as well as His determination to work together with Bola Tinubu to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, expand bilateral cooperation to cover new promising sectors that serve the common interests of the two peoples, and contribute to the development, stability and unity of the African continent,” the statement added.