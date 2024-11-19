Morocco 2025: Rwanda’s Bees sting Super Eagles 2-1 in Uyo

The Super Eagles left millions of their fans at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo and across the world disappointed after they suffered a shocking 1-2 loss to the Amavubis of Rwanda in yesterday’s final Group D match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Although even before the match, the Super Eagles had already qualified for the continental showpiece in Morocco, expectations were high that the former African champions would end the qualifiers in style with a big win.

However, it was not to be as the Amavubis fought back from a goal down to record an unexpected 2-1 victory against the Super Eagles who were missing some of their key players like Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Without Victor Osimhen who started from the bench, Bayer Leverkusen man, Victor Boniface, led the attack that failed to click throughout the first half as the visitors managed to contain the pressure on their defence.

However, on resumption, AC Milan attacking winger, Samuel Chukwueze took the place of struggling Kelechi Ihenancho and made his impact felt immediately as he broke the deadlock in the 59th minute when he embarked on a solo run before firing the ball into the net to give the Super Eagles the lead.

The hosts pushed for more goals but were stunned when against the run of play, Ange Mutsinzi’s 72nd header from a free-kick beat Maduka Okoye who was in goal for Nigeria for the first time after nearly 28 months, for the much-needed equaliser.

Stung into life, coach Austin Eguavoen, immediately made some substitutions which saw the team’s best striker Osimhen coming on for Fiyaso Dele-Bashiru to push for victory.

But it was the visitors who took the lead three minutes after the equaliser when Innocent Nshuti struck the deadly blow when he fired into the Super Eagles’ net in the 75th minute.

Although the Amavubis held on for the historic victory over the Super Eagles, they lost the second Group D ticket to the Cheetahs of Benin Republic who took it on superior goal difference even as they both finished on eight points.