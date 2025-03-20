Morocco 2025: Flamingos stay in camp for final round showdown against Algeria

Nigeria’s U-17 girls, the Flamingos, will remain in camp as they prepare for the final round of the qualification series for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, where they will face Algeria.
The first leg is set for Saturday, April 19, at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, with the return fixture taking place in Algeria a week later.
The Flamingos, bronze medalists at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, secured their place in the final round with a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory over South Africa’s Bantwana. After a 3-1 triumph in Pretoria, they wrapped up the tie with a 2-0 win in Ikenne last weekend, eliminating their opponents from this year’s tournament.
Meanwhile, Algeria staged an impressive comeback in their previous round. Despite a 1-2 loss to Botswana in Gaborone, they delivered a commanding 4-0 home victory, earning them the right to challenge Nigeria for a spot at the World Cup in Morocco later this year.
With the decisive clash approaching, the Flamingos are fully focused on securing their place at the global tournament
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.