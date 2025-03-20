Morocco 2025: Flamingos stay in camp for final round showdown against Algeria

Nigeria’s U-17 girls, the Flamingos, will remain in camp as they prepare for the final round of the qualification series for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, where they will face Algeria.

The first leg is set for Saturday, April 19, at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, with the return fixture taking place in Algeria a week later.

The Flamingos, bronze medalists at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, secured their place in the final round with a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory over South Africa’s Bantwana. After a 3-1 triumph in Pretoria, they wrapped up the tie with a 2-0 win in Ikenne last weekend, eliminating their opponents from this year’s tournament.

SPONSOR AD

Meanwhile, Algeria staged an impressive comeback in their previous round. Despite a 1-2 loss to Botswana in Gaborone, they delivered a commanding 4-0 home victory, earning them the right to challenge Nigeria for a spot at the World Cup in Morocco later this year.

With the decisive clash approaching, the Flamingos are fully focused on securing their place at the global tournament