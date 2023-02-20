Moro to Benue electorate: Shun Ortom’s directive, vote for Atiku

The senator representing Benue South senatorial district in the National Assembly, Abba Moro, yesterday urged voters in the state to shun Governor Samuel Ortom’s directive…

He stated this at a town hall meeting organised by a volunteer group known as Professionals for Atiku (PFA) in Makurdi, the state capital.

Ortom is among the Group of Five (G-5) PDP governors, who have refused to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Though the G-5 governors did not openly back any candidate as a group, Ortom declared support for Obi and urged his people to vote for him.

Senator Moro said even the G-5 governors were divided among themselves on whom to support for president.

The senator said Obi’s home state governor, Prof. Charles Soludo of Anambra, did not support the LP candidate because of his poor performance when he held sway as the state’s governor.

He said Atiku had the capacity to unite Nigerians if given the opportunity to govern the country.

“Those routing for Atiku are on the right track because all the other candidates don’t have the maturity, competence and experience to address Nigeria’s problems. He is in a better position to unite Nigerians.

“The best before Nigeria today is Atiku Abubakar. He was at the forefront to frustrate Obasanjo’s third time; he will also not stay in government more than his relevance. All of us should support Atiku,” he said.