✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Top Story
SPONSOR AD

More Olympics woe for Nigeria as relay team gets disqualified after Tobi Amusan’s loss

Nigeria’s Men’s 4x400m relay team has been disqualified from the ongoing Paris Olympics games. The team which had kept Nigeria’s hope of winning a medal…

nigeria
nigeria

Nigeria’s Men’s 4x400m relay team has been disqualified from the ongoing Paris Olympics games.

The team which had kept Nigeria’s hope of winning a medal at the tournament alive, got kicked out after the referee reported a lane violation in the semifinal [TR17.2.3].

With a time record of 2:59.81, team Nigeria’s quartet of Emmanuel Ojeli, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Dubem Amene, and Chidi Okezie finished 2nd in the semifinal heat and were hopeful of participating in Saturday’s final.

But in place of Nigeria, South Africa will now proceed to the Men’s 4x400m final.

The development comes after Tobi Amusan, crashed out of the tournament after placing third in the overall Semi-finals of women 100m hurdle.

The current world champion and world record holder came behind United States’ Alayasha Johnson, who had a record of 12:39 seconds and Bahmas’ Devynne Charlton with a record of 12:50 seconds.

Nigeria is yet to win a medal at the Olympics which will end on Sunday.

On Tuesday, former Super Eagles Coach, Adegboye Onigbinde, took a swipe at Nigeria’s performance in the game attributing it to lack of good sports administration in the country.

The veteran technical sports director said: “You see, why Nigerian athletes are not performing well in the ongoing Olympics and other international sports competitions is not technical, but administrative. Is it technical that an athlete who qualified properly in her event will be ridiculed by not registering her for participation?
“Situations like this will continue if our administrators don’t separate politics from sports.”

According to him, most of the administrators have forgotten the core objective of developmental programmes in sports which had earned the country some measure of success in the past.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories