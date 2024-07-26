More knocks for Tinubu’s aide as Nigerians dig up old tweets

Nigerians, particularly on X, formerly Twitter, have again called out Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media. The presidential aide had…

Nigerians, particularly on X, formerly Twitter, have again called out Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media.

The presidential aide had threatened X users with “the law” after his number was published online and people started calling him.

“Releasing my phone number online is not going to stop me from calling on all the right minded people to desist from allowing these opportunists from burning our nation to the ground. All your curses and threats don’t matter. As long as our country doesn’t burn, it doesn’t matter,” he wrote.

https://dailytrust.com/protests-after-social-media-threat-nigerians-dig-up-old-tweet-of-tinubus-aide-insulting-the-president/

Following his comment, screenshots purported to be old tweets by Olusegun have been shared.

One shows he allegedly released ex-president Goodluck Jonathan’s phone number in 2012.

“080-665-333*9 GEJ’s line,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he allegedly released the phone number of Adamu Muazu, who was then the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, and asked Nigerians to “bombard him with messages.”

“Cc @Muazuaa @Lord Puzo: This is the phone number of PDP National Chairman – Adamu Muazu (08072351551) Bombard him with messages. #Justice4Koro”

Meanwhile, this has been met with widespread criticism on X.

Sharing a screenshot of Dada’s tweet releasing Jonathan’s phone number, @dangbanamanager said: “You released GEJ’s number and are now chatting sh*t. A hypocrite that doesn’t stand for anything but his stomach.”

@Horlamile tweeted, “There’s absolutely nothing these guys are experiencing now that they’ve not done x10.”

This is coming days after Olusegun was criticised over his controversial statement regarding potential protests in Nigeria.

Some youths are planning a nationwide protest between August 1 and 15 against the rising cost of living and economic hardship in the country.

Following the reports, Olusegun warned that the intending protesters would meet the strongest resistance of their lives if they opt to protest against the Nigerian government.

In a post via X, the presidential aide warned that those who gave Tinubu the mandate to rule the country would strongly resist the protest.

“Those who want to burn the country down under whatever guise will meet the strongest resistance of their lives.

“Not from security agencies, but from the silent majority that gave their mandate to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for four years in the first instance. We are waiting,” he tweeted.

After his tweet went viral, some X users went down memory lane to unearth a post of him calling for protest against former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

“GEJ is a f**l and an idi*t! We will protest, yes we will……. Wake up ppl, leggo ppl!,” he said in the tweet.

In another old post, Olusegun had alleged that President Tinubu is corrupt and covered with deceit.

He had also alleged that the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) party was a shop set up by Tinubu.

“ACN is a shop set up by Bola Tinubu, he’s a corrupt man, he is just a man covered with deceit, he can’t deceive me tho…….,” the post read.