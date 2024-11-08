Morata a doubt for Cagliari clash with head trauma

Alvaro Morata could miss AC Milan’s Serie A match at Cagliari this weekend after his club said on Thursday that he had been hospitalised after hurting his head during training.
“Following a clash this morning in training Morata suffered serious cranial trauma,” Milan said in a statement.
“He was rushed to hospital where an MRI scan was negative. Alavaro is feeling better and will stay in the hospital under observation.”
Italian media report that Morata, who scored in Milan’s stunning 3-1 Champions League win at Real Madrid on Tuesday, was hurt during a battle for the ball with defender Strahinja Pavlovic.