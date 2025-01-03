MONTENEGRO: National mourning declared after gunman kills 12

Montenegro began three days of national mourning Thursday after a gunman went on a rampage after opening fire at a village restaurant, killing 12 people including two children.

“Twelve people were killed, of whom two were children,” prosecutor Andrijana Nastic told reporters in the southern town of Cetinje, raising the previous toll of at least 10 from Wednesday’s attack.

The 45-year-old gunman died after shooting himself in the head when he was surrounded after an hours-long manhunt, police said early Thursday.

SPONSOR AD

The killing spree started around 5:30pm (1630 GMT) in Bajice, a village near Cetinje, according to police.

The victims were killed at five different locations, with the first four in the restaurant, the prosecutor said.

Police said the two killed children were aged 10 and 13.

Four people were also seriously injured and transported to a hospital in the capital, Podgorica.