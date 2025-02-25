Money laundering suit: EFCC presents witnesses against Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has opened its case against the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, before a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Bello, who is facing 19-count charges bordering on money laundering valued at N82 billion during his tenure between 2015 and 2023, was last December granted bail after pleading not guilty to the charges.
Testifying on Monday, an EFCC witness, Olusegun Joseph Adeleke, narrated how N500 million was purchased in Maitama, Abuja, and documents signed.
While being led in evidence by the EFCC lead counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), Adeleke, who is the general manager of EFAB Properties Ltd, testified that sometime in 2020, his chairman, Fabian Nwora, invited him to a transaction involving a young man introduced as Shehu Bello for the purchase of property located at No 1, Ikogosi Street, Maitama, Abuja, worth N500 million.
- Gov Yusuf bags African Governor of the Year 2025
- Tinubu urges stronger synergy among security agencies
He added that Shehu Bello had visited three times, first when he was introduced, second to make payment, and third when he brought legal documents and was delivered with a letter of allocation.
He said one Nuhu Mohammed purchased another property on 5th Avenue, Gwarinpa for N70 million, adding that Bello returned for a refund after he discovered that the property was under EFCC investigation.
However, under cross-examination by the defence counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), the witness admitted that throughout the transaction he did not see the former governor.
A second witness, who is the compliance officer of the United Bank for Africa Plc, tendered the Kogi State Government statement of account, that of Maselina Njoku from January 1 to December 31, 2022, and the opening package for the American International School from September 1 to 30, 2020.
Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the case to March 6 and 7 for more hearings.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.