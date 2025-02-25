Money laundering suit: EFCC presents witnesses against Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has opened its case against the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Bello, who is facing 19-count charges bordering on money laundering valued at N82 billion during his tenure between 2015 and 2023, was last December granted bail after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Testifying on Monday, an EFCC witness, Olusegun Joseph Adeleke, narrated how N500 million was purchased in Maitama, Abuja, and documents signed.

While being led in evidence by the EFCC lead counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), Adeleke, who is the general manager of EFAB Properties Ltd, testified that sometime in 2020, his chairman, Fabian Nwora, invited him to a transaction involving a young man introduced as Shehu Bello for the purchase of property located at No 1, Ikogosi Street, Maitama, Abuja, worth N500 million.

He added that Shehu Bello had visited three times, first when he was introduced, second to make payment, and third when he brought legal documents and was delivered with a letter of allocation.

He said one Nuhu Mohammed purchased another property on 5th Avenue, Gwarinpa for N70 million, adding that Bello returned for a refund after he discovered that the property was under EFCC investigation.

However, under cross-examination by the defence counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), the witness admitted that throughout the transaction he did not see the former governor.

A second witness, who is the compliance officer of the United Bank for Africa Plc, tendered the Kogi State Government statement of account, that of Maselina Njoku from January 1 to December 31, 2022, and the opening package for the American International School from September 1 to 30, 2020.

Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the case to March 6 and 7 for more hearings.