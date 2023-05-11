Monarch who threatened to invite IPOB to Lagos arraigned for terrorism

The Lagos State Government has arraigned an Igbo traditional ruler over his alleged terrorism threats as he vowed to unleash members of the Indigenous People…

The Lagos State Government has arraigned an Igbo traditional ruler over his alleged terrorism threats as he vowed to unleash members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on the state.

The Eze Ndigbo identified as Frederick Nwajagu had threatened to invite Nnamdi Kanu-led group IPOB members to Lagos to secure the properties of Igbo people in the state.

Non-Christians in my domain are safe – Igbo Muslim monarch

Imo now a war zone – Igbo monarchs, clerics

Following his threats to endanger the lives and properties of Lagos residents, the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested him on April 1.

Nwajagu, who was arrested in the Ejigbo area of Lagos, was arraigned by the state government on a nine-count charge before Justice Y. A Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court.

He was arraigned for the offences of “attempting to do Acts of Terrorism under Section 403(2) of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015; Participation in Terrorism Meeting to Support a Proscribed Entity, Attempt to finance an Act of Terrorism, Preparation to Commit an Act of Terrorism under Sections 12(c), 18, 21, 29 & 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, amongst others.”

The monarch who was the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, area of Lagos, however, pleaded “not guilty” to the charge.

Justice Adesanya, therefore, adjourned the matter till July 4 and 5, 2023, for trial.