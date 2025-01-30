Monarch raises concern over abandoned Yaba-Gurdi road project

The Etsu of Yaba chiefdom in the Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Yakubu Ibrahim Ndatsu, has commended the FCT minister Nyesom Wike for his ongoing infrastructure development across the six area councils but appealed to him to assist in completing the abandoned Yaba-Gurdi road project in his chiefdom.

Alhaji Yakubu, who made the plea during a chat with Abuja Metro, said the road project was awarded by the administration of the former FCT minister, Mohammed Musa Bello.

He said since the contractor executed part of the road from Yaba junction, along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway down to Yaba Secondary School over a year ago, the remaining portion of the road from Yaba school to Gurdi has remained abandoned.