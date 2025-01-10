Monarch floats football academy in Kwara

The Olojoku of Ojoku, Oba Abdulrazaq Adegboyega Afolabi, has inaugurated Afolabi Babes Football Club of Ojoku, charging them on discipline and dedication.

The ceremony, held at the Palace of Olojoku, was also done to officially announce the establishment of the club meant for under U16 and U19 players.

Daily Trust reports that a UK based businessman from the community, Mr Ajadi Lawal, is sponsoring the team to honour the monarch and promote grassroots football in the country.

The Monarch charged the players and coaches to take advantage of the opportunity to be good ambassadors of their family, community and country.

“No pain, no gain. You have to work very hard to ensure you reach and surpass your targets in the trade.

“I will also want to charge your handlers to coordinate this project well, so that the community and country will benefit”, the monarch said.

The duo of Bayour Issah and Jimoh Bashir, advised the young talents to strike a balance between their education and football to maximise their talents and potential.

They said this is especially imperative taking into consideration the advantages which await them in the sports.

“Be determined, focused and show dedication and commitment. This is a golden platform and opportunity for you to do what you love most without abandoning your education”, Issah, a veteran sport writer, said.

Team coach Salihu Yusuf, said the occasion was a milestone in grassroots football in the community. He urged the players to always strive to make a difference and leverage on the opportunity to become future stars.