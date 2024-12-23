Monarch flees as arsonists invade kogi palace

Hoodlums attacked the palace of Etsu Nupe Lokoja, HRH Emmanuel Akamisoko Dauda-Shelika, Nyamkpa IV at the weekend, burning down a vehicle.

The hoodlums reportedly struck around 1.00am on Saturday.

While recounting his ordeal, the Etsu Lokoja, HRH Emmanuel Akamisoko Dauda-Shelika, Nyamkpa IV, said the attack took him by surprise.

“I had a big bang on my door and I woke up to check through the window, wondering what could have happened. Then, I suddenly saw wild fire coming out of my car, as it had been set ablaze by attackers.”

“I knew it was an attack on the palace, and therefore I could not come out because of fear of being attacked. So, I managed to come out through the back door and scaled the fence to escape for my life,” he said.

The monarch added that despite the efforts of his neighbours, the fire burnt his car and other belonging in the palace.

The monarch appealed to the government and security agencies to investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice.

He urged the Nupe natives in Lokoja, to avoid any form of reprisal attack , advising them to remain peaceful, law abiding and allow government and security agencies to conduct thorough investigation on the attack.

“I urge my people to remain as peaceful and law-abiding as we have always been, because this incident has drawn the attention of government to our issue.”

It was gathered that the Nupe Natives of Lokoja Development Union was planning to host the 2nd Edition of Nupe Natives end of the year event, tagged: “Lokoja ’24 Nupe Cultural Fiesta”, before the incident happened.

The Kogi Police command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, did not respond to call and text messages when our correspondent attempted to reach him over the incident.