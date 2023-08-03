Monarch commends Tinubu over appointment of Barrister Uju Kennedy as minister

Chief Samuel Rufus Onimisi, The Obobanyi of Obeiba in Kogi State, has commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating “a beloved mother” of Obeiba in the…

Chief Samuel Rufus Onimisi, The Obobanyi of Obeiba in Kogi State, has commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating “a beloved mother” of Obeiba in the Ihima community in the Okehi Local Government Area of the state, Barrister Uju Kennedy, for a ministerial portfolio in his upcoming cabinet.

This was contained in a statement to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday signed by Hon. Garba Raji on behalf of the monarch.

The monarch thanked President Bola Tinubu for recognising the exceptional qualities of the nominee and her selection for a ministerial portfolio.

“Your visionary leadership gives us hope for a brighter future for Nigeria, and we are confident that under your guidance, our nation will continue to thrive.

“I join hands with the people of Obeiba and the entire Ihima community to pledge our unwavering support for Barrister Uju Kennedy in her new role as a minister,” the statement reads.

The monarch described Barrister Kennedy as a remarkable individual whose exceptional qualities have left an indelible mark on the hearts of the people of Obeiba and beyond.

“We, the people of Obeiba, hold Barr Uju Kennedy in the highest regard for her extraordinary acts of generosity when she provided our community with a much-needed health centre.

