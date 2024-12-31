Monarch Ascends Kwara Stool After 234 years 

The new Oloro of Oro Kingdom in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State, Oba Joel Titiloye Olufayo II, has officially ascended the throne as the king of Oro Kingdom.

The coronation, which marked the return of Olufayo’s lineage to the throne after 234 years, was accompanied by traditional rites performed by the Oloro-in-Council.

The event on attracted dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond, including Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State who was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Hon. Femi Agbaje.

Others include Senators Saliu Mustapha and Lola Ashiru, both represented by high-powered delegations and Executive Secretary of National Institutes of Cultural Orientation (NICO), Otunba Biodun Ajiboye among others.

The Olupo of Ajase-Ipo and chairman of Irepodun Traditional Council, Oba Ismail Alebiosu, led the traditional rulers from across Igbomina land to the ceremony.

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRazaq urged the new monarch to lead with integrity, fairness, and compassion, while operating an open-door policy to advance the community.

The governor called on Oba Titiloye to see his ascension to the throne as a call to serve and preserve the culture, heritage, and unity of Oro Kingdom.

He said his administration will partner with traditional institutions for the prosperity of the state and assured the community of his administration’s continued support.

The Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Alebiosu, urged the people of the Kingdom to embrace unity and avoid division.

He advised the new monarch to work closely with the Oloro-in-Council, chiefs, elders, and other traditional rulers to strengthen the kingdom’s unity and progress.

“The Kabiyesi has settled on the throne with divine support. He should open his doors and study the complexities of Oro Kingdom carefully,” Oba Alebiosu said.

Founder of Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Dr. Thomas Adewumi, praised Oro Kingdom for its self-help initiatives and dedication to economic progress.

The industrialist cum educationist reaffirmed his commitment to bequeathing high quality education to the youths that would assist them value to the nation’s economy.

“The propelling factor of my education programme is to develop our people. Education is life and the best legacy. In the last three decades, I have dedicated myself to creating the best educational facilities in the state.

“The school I established 37 years ago has been recognised as the best secondary school in Nigeria many times with several awards.

“What we are doing at Thomas Adewumi University is to build graduates that would add value to the country’s economic development.

“You could see the sign from how it emerged as the best in the country out of 20 private Universities granted licences by the federal government in the year 2021” he noted.