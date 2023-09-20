Mohbad’s Father Reveals Why He Was hurriedly Buried

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, has disclosed the reason behind the swift burial of his son.…

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, has disclosed the reason behind the swift burial of his son.

The singer died on September 12, 2023, and was buried the following day, sparking controversy.

In a recent interview shared by Temilola Sobola (@TemilolaSobola) via Instagram on Tuesday, Aloba said Yoruba culture does not support keeping a corpse when both parents are still alive.

He said if Mohbad had died at an older age, the option of keeping his body in a mortuary for a later date might have been considered.

Aloba further revealed that the land where his son was laid to rest belonged to Mohbad and that he had given it to him to build a church.

He clarified that the decision to bury him swiftly was in accordance with Yoruba custom.

“In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive,” he said.

“That land where Mohbad was buried is his only land, that is the only land I know him to have owned.

“Truly he gave me the land to build my church because we had both agreed to build the church there and since that’s the only land I knew him to have.”

Mohbad, a former record label signee of Marlian Music owned by Afeez Fashola, widely known Naira Marley, left the label in February 2022.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, on Wednesday, invited the Department of Security Services to join the probe of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The management of Mohbad, on Monday, announced a candlelight procession and tribute night for the late artiste Thursday (tomorrow).

