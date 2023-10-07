MohBad: We’ve written to police over detention claim – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has replied to the Nigeria Police Force over allegation that it arrested and detained the late artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said this on Saturday in Abuja in a statement.

According to him, the claim by the Lagos State Police Command at a press conference on Friday that it had yet to get a response from the NDLEA on social media allegations bordering on alleged arrest and detention of the late MohBad, was false.

“Following media enquiries on the claim by the Lagos State Police Command at a press conference on Friday, 6th October 2023 that it was yet to get a response from the NDLEA on social media allegations bordering on alleged arrest and detention of the late artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad, the agency will like to state that indeed its response was sent and received by the police since Thursday, 28th September 2023.