Mohbad: MTVBase, another Radio station ban Marlian songs as protests spread abroad

An international music channel, MTV Base, has banned the playing of all music associated with Marlian Music, a record label owned by street singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

The ban was imposed amid growing protest over the death of singer Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Mohbad died last Tuesday after reportedly receiving injections for an ear infection and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos the following day.

The sudden burial raised suspicions among many due to the fact that the singer was not a Muslim.

Naira Marley and music promoter Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry, were accused of complicity in the incident.

Several television and radio stations have banned airing of materials from the Marlian Music label.

Confirming the extension of the ban to MTV Base was its staff and TV host, Ehizojie Okoeguale, also known as DadaBoy Ehiz.

Okoeguale, who confirmed the development on Wednesday on his X handle, said: “Mtvbase dropped everything Marlian … kudos to dem.”

While expressing his sadness over the passing of Mohbad, he added: “Rest In Power IMOLE. All he wanted was make music.”

Meanwhile, fans of the late 27-year-old singer in London stormed the streets of Peckham, on Wednesday night, to hold a candle procession for him.

Processions are also being planned in the US, Ghana and some other countries.

