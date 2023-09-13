Mohbad buried in Ikorodu amidst drama

It came as a shock as popular Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s life was cut short by death at the age of 29. The fast-rising singer who…

It came as a shock as popular Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s life was cut short by death at the age of 29. The fast-rising singer who was a father of on died a few days ago leaving his wife, Wunmi, aged 24 a widow.

Born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, the 27-year-old singer died on Tuesday, September 12 with controversies rife about the cause of his death.

However, before his burial some people refused for him to be buried as they said part while speaking in Yoruba“ Never, never. Imole cannot sleepl here. Mohbad cannot sleep here. He can never sleep here. Mohbad cannot sleep here. They cannot dig a grave here.”

Wunmi, widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba fondly known as Mohbad, has taken to social media to mourn him. According to the young lady despite the fame of the fast-rising singer, he ‘struggled till death’.

Mohbad wanted me, his baby to leave Nigeria to avoid being harmed – 24-yr-old widow

Nigerian entertainers mourn as Singer Mohbad dies

She further revealed that Mohbad, whom she said was never ‘happy for a whole day’, wanted her and his five-month-old child to leave Nigeria.

Mohbad had churned out hit songs like Pariwo, Imole, Ask About Me. Moreso, many of the artiste’s song made its way to the top of charts, especially on the Apple Music app.

