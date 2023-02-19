Mobilise for Tinubu’s victory, Adamu tasks APC support groups

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has asked all the party’s support groups under the umbrella of amalgamated APC…

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has asked all the party’s support groups under the umbrella of amalgamated APC support groups, to penetrate the grassroots across the country and mobilise for the victory of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of next Saturday’s poll.

Adamu spoke yesterday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja when he received a large crowd of members of the groups, led by the director-general, Dr Nasiru Ladan Mohammed Argungu.

2023: How insecurity may affect S/East’s 10.90m votes

Not all election operations require cash – INEC boss

Adamu, who was represented by the deputy organising secretary of the party, Alhaji Tasiu Mohammed said, “Go back to your polling units and deliver the presidential candidate of our great party. Be an ambassador of the party in your wards and polling units.”

On his part, the director-general, Amalgamated APC Support Groups, Dr Nasiru Mohammed Argungu, called on all members to come out en masse on the election day with their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) and vote for Tinubu.