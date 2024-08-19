Mobile Security Service Companies in Dubai 

Among the various personalized packages offered by a security company in Dubai, patrol services are also a key element. Patrolling security services are not required as a rule of thumb for general home and business security, which is easily covered through CCTV and alarm system installations. However, some businesses and residencies require mobile security services. These are largely provided for celebrities, politicians and other VIPs in the form of escort services. Mobile security takes many forms, but the most common are security patrols, with trained and armed guards in specialised vehicles. Patrol services in Dubai make the rounds of the neighbourhood or business premises at a pre-decided schedule, and actually help save money in that full-time guards don’t need to be employed to help keep the premises secure.

Mobile Security-the Perks and the Pitfalls

Security companies in Dubai offer patrol services, canvassing several neighbourhoods and locales during the work day. Most of their mobile services are also operational at night, which work in tandem with local law enforcement to safeguard your personal and business assets. One of the important aspects of mobile security is that they have to be identifiable in their uniforms, and any guards that work have to use a marked security vehicle, plus requiring identification and extensive training. Mobile security services are a more common sight in affluent neighbourhoods and business hubs, and are employed by residential management firms and real estate companies to provide security to houses on a rolling basis. Since they canvass multiple neighbourhoods at once, they are a cheaper investment than hiring a full-time guard.

One of the main perks of mobile security services are alarm responses done in record time. Business alarms that get tripped because of attempted burglary or robbery alert the nearest mobile device, enabling security to get to the scene immediately and mitigate the loss caused. If you’re looking for security for financial institutions or jewelry/technology stores with expensive assets inside, hiring a mobile security service in dubai for nighttime is a lucrative investment in caution and security.

Seeing is believing, and patrol sites which are under the radar of mobile security guards have little to no burglaries. Mobile security acts as a deterrent, protecting the safety of your premises from those who’d compromise it. One of the one-stop ways to prevent burglaries, robberies and damage to your assets is to ensure a drive by of a security vehicle with security personnel sitting inside!

What to Look For

Some of the most important metrics your mobile security services provider must meet are that they should have an adequate amount of positive customer testimonials. Without experience, you cannot entrust your assets and the safety of your locale or business premises. The government provides safety records for neighbourhoods in Dubai, which you should peruse before you hire a security company. There’s no point in breaking the bank for expensive mobile security services with highly-trained security guard company in Dubai, if your area is already a safe neighbourhood. Further, private security in the UAE is governed by very strict laws, so you should make sure your security company has complied with all regulations, governing licensing and registration, employee training and background vetting, state licenses and SIRA licenses, and that they’re covered under an expansive insurance plan. Any mobile security services company that fails to meet these criteria is going to cost you a lot with no return on investment.

Another thing you should be prepared for-hiring mobile security coverage is expensive, and so you should contract with a service with other parties involved. For example, you can join a contract with other business owners in the area to hire one mobile security service company to cover your entire neighbourhood. It’s an expensive undertaking, and a joint deal is better than an individual one. Further, make sure your service agreement covers all the particulars- dawn and dusk security checks, middle of the night inspections, whether you want a simple drive by of your premises or security assessment every day, area coverage, CCTV surveillance, etc. Having all the ground covered is likely to keep your assets as safe as can be and allow you to sleep easy in the emirate.

How Exactly Does Mobile Security Work?

Security patrols are performed per a scheduled contract for retail stores, residential and industrial areas, and also late-night events. The patrol vehicles are manned by guards who are specifically trained to provide security, much like police vehicles. The guards as well as the vehicles have GPS, walkie-talkies and alarm systems.

Some of the main services provided by a security agency in Dubai are random spot checks for high footfall areas, escorting service for staff members, swift alarm alerts and emergency response system, machine and security apparatus inspection and maintenance, welfare check schedules for high-alert areas or premises with assets, parking lot, mall and hotel patrol services.