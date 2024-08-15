Mob sets motorcycle thief ablaze in FCT

A suspected motorcycle thief has been set ablaze by a mob along Gyeshe village in the Kwaku ward of the Kuje Area Council of the…

A suspected motorcycle thief has been set ablaze by a mob along Gyeshe village in the Kwaku ward of the Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

A resident of Kwaku, Ishaya Kaura, said the incident happened on Sunday around 3:47 pm on the day of the village’s market.

He said the two suspected hoodlums stole a motorcycle at a drinking joint at the market and zoomed off but a mob gave them hot chase.

He said the rider of the motorcycle crashed into a ditch while escaping with the motorcycle and the other fled immediately after the crash.

He said the mob descended on the rider and killed him at the spot.

A vigilante member, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident, lamenting incessant cases of motorcycle snatching in the area.

“Especially during Kwaku market days, which is always on Sunday, you will hear two or three okada riders are either killed or injured by motorcycle thieves and escaped with their bike,” he said.

A community leader from the community, who preferred anonymity, also decried the activities of motorcycle snatchers in the area.

The spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, could not be reached for comment on the incident up till the time of filling the report.