✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News
SPONSOR AD

Mob sets motorcycle thief ablaze in FCT

A suspected motorcycle thief has been set ablaze by a mob along Gyeshe village in the Kwaku ward of the Kuje Area Council of the…

fct
fct
    By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

A suspected motorcycle thief has been set ablaze by a mob along Gyeshe village in the Kwaku ward of the Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

A resident of Kwaku, Ishaya Kaura, said the incident happened on Sunday around 3:47 pm on the day of the village’s market.

He said the two suspected hoodlums stole a motorcycle at a drinking joint at the market and zoomed off but a mob gave them hot chase.

He said the rider of the motorcycle crashed into a ditch while escaping with the motorcycle and the other fled immediately after the crash.

He said the mob descended on the rider and killed him at the spot.

A vigilante member, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident, lamenting incessant cases of motorcycle snatching in the area.

“Especially during Kwaku market days, which is always on Sunday, you will hear two or three okada riders are either killed or injured by motorcycle thieves and escaped with their bike,” he said.

A community leader from the community, who preferred anonymity, also decried the activities of motorcycle snatchers in the area.

The spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, could not be reached for comment on the incident up till the time of filling the report.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories