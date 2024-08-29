Mob sets bike ‘thief’ ablaze in FCT

A suspected motorcycle thief has been set ablaze by a mob between Kwaku and Gawu villages in Kuje Area Council of the FCT. A resident…

A suspected motorcycle thief has been set ablaze by a mob between Kwaku and Gawu villages in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

A resident of Kwaku, Samson Ishaya, said the incident happened around 3pm on Sunday, Kwaku market’s day, when men allegedly stole a motorcycle at a drinking joint behind the market.

He said after a man at the joint raised the alarm, commercial motorcyclists gave the hoodlums a chase and arrested one of them while the other escaped after they crashed with the motorcycle.

He further said, “The one who was riding the motorcycle fell down after they crashed and a mob descended on him and killed him, while the other one escaped.”

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comment on the incident.