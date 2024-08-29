✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Crime
SPONSOR AD

Mob sets bike ‘thief’ ablaze in FCT

A suspected motorcycle thief has been set ablaze by a mob between Kwaku and Gawu villages in Kuje Area Council of the FCT. A resident…

nigerian police
nigerian police

A suspected motorcycle thief has been set ablaze by a mob between Kwaku and Gawu villages in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

A resident of Kwaku, Samson Ishaya, said the incident happened around 3pm on Sunday, Kwaku market’s day, when men allegedly stole a motorcycle at a drinking joint behind the market.

He said after a man at the joint raised the alarm, commercial motorcyclists gave the hoodlums a chase and arrested one of them while the other escaped after they crashed with the motorcycle.

He further said, “The one who was riding the motorcycle fell down after they crashed and a mob descended on him and killed him, while the other one escaped.”

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comment on the incident.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: To earn ₦11 million naira Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated, acquire REGULAR Domains for $24 and resell it for $1000, do this many times over in one month


Click here to start.
More Stories