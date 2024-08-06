Mob manhandles man accused of stealing wallet in FCT market

A mob has reportedly manhandled a suspected hoodlum who allegedly stole a wallet from a man’s pocket at the Gwagwalada main market in Gwagwalada Area…

A mob has reportedly manhandled a suspected hoodlum who allegedly stole a wallet from a man’s pocket at the Gwagwalada main market in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

A witness told our reporter at the market that the incident happened around 2:11pm on Monday at a place where some customers gathered to listen to a ‘man of God,’ who was promising people miracle.

He said the suspect, who was also watching the self-acclaimed prophet, allegedly deep his hand into a man’s pocket and quietly removed his wallet.

He said, “The suspect didn’t know that someone was watching him when he removed the wallet and was about to leave when the man who saw him grabbed him.”

He said the suspect initially denied removing the wallet from the man’s pocket but when some people around the scene descended on him, he claimed to have picked the wallet from the ground.

Our reporter, who was at scene, observed how vigilantes and market security guards struggled to rescue the suspect from the mob.

It got to the extent that the owner of the wallet simply identified as James Franklyn had to joined the vigilantes in rescuing the suspect.

City & Crime also observed as market women rushed to buy sachet of salt for the man of God, who assured them that after praying on them, they can use it to heal any form of sickness in their households.

The man of God also sold a “holy” water inside bottle to some residents who were listening to him at N200 per bottle.