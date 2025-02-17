Mob lynches ‘one chance’ suspects, sets car ablaze in Abuja

A mob has lynched two suspected one-chance robbers and set their car ablaze around Lugbe on the Airport road in Abuja.

A witness, Solomon Michael, said the incident happened around 4:22pm when the suspects driving in a Volkswagen Golf car attempted to rob their victim inside the car.

He said the suspects, who pretended to be taxi operators, picked up their victim at the Federal Housing junction on the way to Sauka.

He said the victim raised an alarm when they were trying to rob him.

He said the victim struggled with the suspects and held the car steering when they attempted to strangle him, a situation which, he said, forced the driver to stop.

The witness said after the driver was forced to stop, the victim raised an alarm, which attracted the attention of some passersby who apprehended the two suspects.

According to him, some people pounced on them using firewood, planks and stones to hit the suspects until they gave up, adding that the suspects died before the arrival of the police.

He said some other people rushed to where the suspects’ car was parked and set it ablaze.

Police officers in the area confirmed the incident, but declined further comment, referring our reporter to the command’s headquarters.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Adeh Josephine, did not pick up calls or respond to text message sent to her on the incident.