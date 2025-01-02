Mob lynches elderly woman accused of witchcraft in Benue

The Benue State Police Command has apprehended two men in connection with the murder of an elderly woman accused of witchcraft in Egba village, Agatu Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, in a statement, confirmed the arrest of one Bako, 50, and Oyaje Clement, 40, for their alleged roles in the killing, which occurred on Christmas Eve.

Anene described the incident as a troubling trend of mob justice in the state, particularly targeting elderly individuals accused of witchcraft.

“Another worrisome situation in the state is the case of people taking the law into their own hands, particularly young people killing the elderly for alleged case of witchcraft.

“On December 24, 2024, around 7:00 p.m., we received information about the killing of an aged woman over allegations of witchcraft in Egba village, Agatu LGA. Following investigations, two suspects were arrested in connection to the case,” she stated.

She reiterated the police commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice and urged the public to refrain from jungle justice.