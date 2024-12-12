Mob descends on hoodlums for theft of transformer cables in FCT

Some youths have reportedly descended on two suspected hoodlums for allegedly stealing transformer cables at Ikwa community, near Zuba, in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

A resident of Ikwa, Abdullahi Musa, said the incident happened on Monday, around 10:23pm when the suspects invaded a transformer mounted in the area and cut off two cables and they were apprehended.

He said a neighbour, sighted the suspects when they were removing the cables and alerted others.

He said, “The two hoodlums took advantage of a power outage to remove the cables but unknown to them, a resident saw them and he quietly came out of his house to alert other neighbours,” he said.

He said upon sighting the residents coming towards them, the hoodlums attempted to escape but were apprehended.

According to him, a mob descended on the suspects and tied up before vigilantes were invited to take them away.

A vigilante in the area, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the arrest of the two hoodlums for attempting to steal transformer cables, saying they were handed over to security personnel.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the command was not aware of the incident but promised to find out and get back to our reporter.