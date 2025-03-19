Mob allegedly lynches robbery suspect over phone theft in Lagos

Police authority in Lagos has recounted how a suspected thief was, in the early hours of Saturday, beaten to death by a mob in the Agege area of the state.

The police said the suspect, along with other members of his gang, had stabbed a middle-aged woman before dispossessing her valuables.

The suspect reportedly took to his heels but was caught by the mob, who went after him.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the mob beat up the suspect till he lost consciousness.

Hundeyin said, “The incident occurred around 6.30am when the suspect, who specialized in snatching mobile phones from commuters, was apprehended by a crowd of people.”

He said the incident was reported at Isokoko police station, adding that based on the report, a team of policemen swiftly mobilized to the scene and that the mob took to their heels on sighting the police.

He added that, “The suspect was later identified as Saidu Sinah alias Ojubintin, who was rescued and left with severe injuries,he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“It was later revealed that the deceased with his cohorts, now at large, allegedly stabbed a woman and dispossessed her of her phone. The woman was also rushed to the hospital where she is currently receiving treatment. Interestingly, it was the hospital where the injured woman was rushed to that the suspect was also taken to for treatment before he died.’’