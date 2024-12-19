MNJTF repels attack on military base, kills 10 terrorists

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Military Information Officer MNJTF, Lt.-Col. Olaniyi Osoba, who disclosed that the operations led to the elimination of 10 terrorists in the early hours of December 18, 2024.

The statement read, “The attack began at dawn, with the terrorists launching assaults from multiple directions at the Darak military base.

“In a fierce gun battle, troops swiftly engaged the terrorists, eliminating 6 terrorists and forcing the others to flee with varying degrees of gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, 5 soldiers sustained injuries during the encounter and are currently responding to medical treatment.

“In a follow-up operation, troops laid ambush for the wounded fleeing terrorists along their regrouping route in Mazogo, a village located between Zamba and Djibirilli.

“The troops eliminated 4 terrorists as they approached the killing zone and recovered assorted food items belonging to the terrorists.

“The operation brings the total number of terrorists neutralized to 10. The decisive action demonstrates MNJTF’s unwavering commitment to defeating terrorists and safeguarding regional security.”