MNCH: Gov Yusuf re-opens Nuhu Bamalli maternity hospital

As part of his efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality rate , Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has re-commissioned the Bamalli Nuhu Maternity Hospital following extensive renovations conducted by his administration.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday.

Addressing attendees at the hospital’s re-commissioning ceremony on Thursday, the Governor expressed satisfaction with the upgraded facility.

SPONSOR AD

He noted that upon taking office, the hospital was in a deteriorated state and one of the first locations he prioritized for improvement.

“Today, the result of that commitment has come to fruition.”

Governor Yusuf urged stakeholders of the hospital to maintain the newly installed equipment and keep the facility clean, emphasizing the importance of providing effective healthcare services to the residents of Kano.

He reassured the people of the state that his administration is committed to delivering quality healthcare.

In line with this vision, he announced that contracts for the renovation of all General Hospitals across the State have been awarded to benefit all citizens.

During the event, the Governor distributed essential medical supplies to hospitals across Kano State.