Mmesoma: Ezekwesili Challenges Politicians To Publish Their Certificates For Verification

Former Minister of Education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, has called on Nigerian politicians to submit their results for public verification.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Ezekwesili said the result saga between the 19-year-old Mmesoma Ejikeme and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has opened a window for such opportunity.

Ezekwesili said the younger generation of Nigerians falsifying school results learnt the despicable act from the political leaders who have amassed all sorts of certificates dishonestly.

The former minister revealed this in a Twitter post on Saturday against the backdrop of the report submitted by the Anambra State Government to probe Mmesoma falsified the 362 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result she initially declared.

She had earlier said she got 362 in UTME but later revealed that she scored 249 when JAMB confronted her.

In one of her reactions to the saga, Ezekwesili told public officeholders to publish their certificates in the interest of the Nigerian people.

Ezekwesili wrote, “We actually have been handed a window of opportunity to ask all Politicians to submit their Primary, Secondary and University Results for public verification.

“Children in primary and young ones in secondary school have sadly learnt from so-called “political leaders” who have spent their lives gaining all manner of certificates dishonestly. This is a real window of opportunity for “leaders” to lead by example. Publish your certificates for public verification. Nigerians are interested.”

