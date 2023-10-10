MMA2 raises car park, VIP lounge tariffs

Users of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) are expected to pay more as the operators of the terminal, the Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited,…

BASL said the tariff review was in light of the new economic reality in the country and the decision had long been held down, in clear economic solidarity with the airport terminal users, despite its inevitability, until it became inevitable for smooth and excellent operational purposes.

The tariff adjustments will affect Car Park and VIP Lounge tariffs only and will be effective on November 1, 2023 with access fee to the VIP walk-in lounge raised by 33.3%.

Spokesperson for the airline, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, in a statement quoted the Head of Spaces and Premises for BASL, Mr. Kola Bamigboye, saying the new Car Park tariff structure will take into cognisance car park users who spend less than 30 minutes within the Multi-storey Car Park facility, thereby making it more convenient for users.

