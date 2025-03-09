Miyetti Allah leader shot dead in Kwara

The leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Kwara State, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Sakaina, has been shot dead by gunmen.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred around past 10:00 pm on Saturday when his attackers accosted and shot him dead in front of his residence in Oke Ose, Ilorin.

“His attackers left him in the pool of his blood. They didn’t collect anything from him and their motive for such action is surprising”, a source said.

In a chat with one of our correspondents, a witness, Aina’u Sarki, said: “I was with him 20 minutes before he was killed. Someone called me on phone and told me that he was shot dead.”

The Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Inter-Community Relations, Fulani, Muhammed Abdullahi, confirmed the development to Daily Trust on Sunday morning.

According to him, “Yes, he was killed in front of his residence on Saturday night by some gunmen who left him for dead.

“We are preparing for his janaza as I speak to you now but the police were here yesterday and have started an investigation.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, said she would get back to our reporter, but she had yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.

The deceased, 32, was said to be a former Special Assistant to Moro Local Government Chairman and a Youth Leader of the Fulanis in Kwara.