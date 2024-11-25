Mixed reactions over call for confirmation of NCAA DG

There are mixed reactions by aviation stakeholders over a recent call by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) for the confirmation of Ag. director-general of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Daily Trust can report.

Industry stakeholders are divided over the call which they described as a conflict of interest given the regulatory role of the civil aviation authority.

The Acting Director-General, Civil Aviation (ADGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo, has been acting since the suspension of Capt. Musa Nuhu in December last year when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sacked CEOs of all aviation agencies.

It would be a year next month since Najomo has been acting as the DG even as the tenure of the substantive DG is expected to elapse next year.

Capt. Nuhu whose tenure was allegedly probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said he remains the DG since nothing incriminating has been found against him during his stint as the head of the apex regulatory body.

Daily Trust reliably gathered that as the acting DG clocks one year in office, there’s uncertainty over his confirmation as sources said no fewer than five people have indicated interest in the DG’s position.

Just last week, two prominent AON members – Allen Onyema of Air Peace and Obiora Okonkwo of United Nigeria – called for the confirmation of Najomo as the substantive DG.

However, the call for confirmation of Najomo is causing ripples in the industry, with some stakeholders suggesting that the operators might be dining with the regulators which could undermine safety in the industry.

Mr Charles Amokwu, an aviation analyst, described the call for the confirmation of Najomo as substantive Director-General of Civil Aviation as “conflict of interest.”

According to Amokwu, the office of DGCA was supposed to be a professional position and not political, warning that such a call may ridicule the country’s aviation industry in the comity of nations.

Meanwhile, no fewer than five industry experts, including some staff of NCAA are lobbying to be appointed as substantive DGCA when the position becomes vacant next year.

Aviation analyst and former commandant of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Group Capt. John Ojikutu, warned that operators, particularly the AON, must desist from soliciting their choice into the headship of the Authority on Safety, Security and Economic Regulations Oversight and Enforcement.

Another stakeholder, Olumide Ohunayo said, “There’s nothing wrong for operators or stakeholders to support any candidate for any position in the government agencies. It must be on his competence.”