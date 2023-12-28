Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in Kaduna

An 8-year-old boy, Ibrahim Muntaka Ibrahim, had been found dead near a river bank after he went missing in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Wednesday. Our…

An 8-year-old boy, Ibrahim Muntaka Ibrahim, had been found dead near a river bank after he went missing in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Wednesday.

Our correspondent, who visited the residents of the boy at Gaskiya layout, Zaria, learnt that the boy came to Zaria from Kano along with his mother to attend a wedding ceremony.

He was said to have gone out on an errand around 4pm on Wednesday and did not come back. He was reportedly found dead amid rumours that his eyes and private were removed.

But the Kaduna State Police Command debunked rumour.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mansir Hassan, in a telephone interview confirmed that the boy was found dead along Kwarin Dangoma river bank in Zaria.

Sources said the corpse of the boy, who was 8 years old, was later discovered on Thursday along the river bank bordering Zaria and Sabon Gari Local Government Area.

A medical doctor, Prof. Aminu Mohammed Kutugi, who is also married to the diseases aunt said “the allegation that some parts of the boy were removed was not true.”

“I want to appeal to the people to desist from spreading unnecessary rumour without thorough investigation,” he said.

Also speaking, Imam Muhammad Sani Abdurrahaman who bathed the corpse of the boy, said “the eyes, private parts and all other organs were intact when I bathed him before funeral prayers.

“I only discovered some blood in some parts of the corpse which might be as a result of minor wounds he sustained due to where he was discovered.

“I therefore urged people to always refrain from spreading unfounded allegations based on a mere speculation.”