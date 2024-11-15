Miss South Africa withdraws from Miss Universe

The reigning Miss South Africa 2024, Mia Le Roux, has announced her withdrawal from the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, citing health concerns.

This comes after careful consideration and a focus on her well-being, according to a statement from the Miss South Africa Organisation.

While thanking South Africa for its support, Ms Le Roux said, “I am profoundly thankful for the unwavering support from South Africa during my time at Miss Universe.

“Making this decision has been incredibly challenging. However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength.”

The pageant will be held on Saturday, November 16, at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Also, the Miss South Africa Organisation acknowledged the immense courage and grace Ms Le Roux has shown during this challenging time.

“Her health and well-being are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health,” they assured her supporters,

Ms Le Roux, crowned Miss South Africa in 2024, quickly became a beloved figure in South Africa and on the global pageant stage.

She has used her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and education, among other charitable initiatives.

Pior to winning the Miss South Africa title, she had a strong foundation in academics and modelling, with a degree in psychology and experience working in the fashion industry.