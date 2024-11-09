‘Misplaced priority’, Nigerian Pastor under fire for congratulating Trump

The Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has come under heavy criticism over a congratulatory message to Donald Trump for winning the US Presidential Election.

Trump had defeated Vice-President Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party.

On Saturday, Adefarasin in a post on X, shared pictures of himself and his wife, Ifeanyi Adefarasin, alongside Trump, and congratulated the president-elect on a “remarkable victory”.

He prayed for Trump, saying God’s favour and wisdom will be upon him.

The post titled, ‘Congratulations to President Donald J Trump on this remarkable victory’, read in part: “In times like these, we are reminded of the hand of the Lord working in ways that confound human understanding, and drives back the darkness so that the Spirit of God may accomplish His eternal purpose in the world.

“For those with ears to hear and eyes to see, this is a call for righteousness to reign in the matters of men, as He dismantles the architecture and systems of darkness among the nations thereby paving the way for His blessing to come upon the nations that seek His face.

“As you again rise to role as leader of the free world and the president of these United States, may the light of righteousness shine ever brighter upon your face, shores and the nations at large. May His good will, favour and wisdom attend to you always.”

Reacting, some Nigerians took to the comment section to berate the clergy.

See some of the reactions below:

@lekside34: “Only God Almighty will judge you all and know those that are truly his. I leave it at that. He is watching us all and will judge us all accordingly.”

@fmzybaba: “Here you are pastor celebrating the victory of “light” in a far land, when you infact supported “darkness” here in Nigeria. Tor, let God be the Judge!”

@GFCCLASSIC: “When it comes to Nigeria elections, you speak from both sides of your mouth. You’re congratulating a man who won a well organised election without fraud, unlike in Nigeria, where you support criminals who rig elections. Shame on you for being an accomplice to bad governance.”

@kins∅∅5: “This is a misplaced priority. You advocated for Saul emerge, even when there were better options with capacity, competent and integrity but you went for Saul because he’s from your tribe. See where saul has brought us as a Nation.”

@UdokaKristian: “Religious businesses have become another cartel Nigerians need to look into.”

@Nipsseybaby: “To speak about naija politics na problem but una dey congratulate who no send una.”

@relotobi: “Political Pastor Saul…you didn’t preach righteousness at Nigeria’s election o. You preached Saul to come before David, darkness to come before light.”

@ndukwe_ume9697∅: “See this one o, where una dey keep una conscience when e reach Nigeria matter?”

@MawaiYabo: “Righteousness exalts a nation. Isn’t Nigeria good enough for exaltation?”

@henryezeanya: “Lol, here you are spitting “Righteousness exhausts a nation, but sin is a reproach”, but in your home country where your religious business headquarter is, sin and evil is in leadership, but you do not have the boldness to speak truth to them! Cowards!!!!”