Misinformation: Ekiti poly students trained on fact checking

To fight misinformation and ensure digital rights, FactCheckAfrica, an initiative of the Brain Builders Youths Development Initiative (BBYDI), has hosted a one-day fact-checking training and…

To fight misinformation and ensure digital rights, FactCheckAfrica, an initiative of the Brain Builders Youths Development Initiative (BBYDI), has hosted a one-day fact-checking training and digital rights conference for mass communication students of the Federal Polytechnic in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Speakers at the conference reiterated the need to create an avenue for deepening knowledge of fact-checking and digital rights in an age plagued by misinformation.

The Global Director of BBYDI and convener of FactCheckAfrica, Olasupo Abideen, pledged the group’s resolve towards taking the fight against misinformation to all the youth in Nigeria and equipping them with the core skills of fact-checking.

The General Manager of Progress FM, Dr Adebola Adeniyi-Agbaje, in her address, stated that the world was experiencing increased cases of fake news, which required more infrastructure like #MyAiFactChecker to ensure standard and verified information.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Temitope Alake, represented by the Deputy Rector (Administration), Dr Michael Olabowale Akinola, urged the students to pay attention to the lessons from the event.

Alake commended the acting Head of Mass Communication Department, Dr Adebayo Oguntuase, and the organisers for equipping young minds with knowledge and tools in driving AI-mediated media practice.

Dr Oguntuase, in his address, said the conference aimed at bridging the gap between the industry and academics.

Oguntuase disclosed that the department had secured the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) licence to commence Polytechnic Radio to enhance practical knowledge for students.

At the event, the panel session X-rayed how inclusive media leadership could help to effectively fight back against gendered disinformation.

The move was part of FactCheckAfrica’s continuous efforts geared towards equipping young Nigerians with very paramount skills on how to become ethical media practitioners in the shaping of an African truthful reporting future.