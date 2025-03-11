Mishaps: Boat operators to undergo drug tests – NIWA

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has partnered with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to conduct drug tests on boat operators.
The NIWA Area Manager in Niger State, Mr Akapo Adeboye, announced this during a sensitisation programme for boat operators, traders, and farmers in Katcha Local Government Area (LGA).
The move came in response to frequent boat mishaps that have resulted in the loss of lives in Niger State. The programme aims to enhance safety and reduce accidents on waterways.
Adeboye said many of the accidents involved traders and farmers travelling to Katcha’s weekly market.
He said as part of new enforcement measures, NIWA has introduced penalties for non-compliance with safety regulations.
The penalties, according to him, are a N50,000 fine for night travel and transporting hazardous or inflammable materials; a N20,000 fine for overloading and dumping refuse into waterways and a N10,000 fine for failing to wear a life jacket, operating a boat without a valid license, or lacking a fire extinguisher.
He warned that untrained boat operators caught transporting passengers would face prosecution.
“To address safety concerns, NIWA is providing training to ensure boat operators are qualified,” Adeboye stated.
Also, all passengers will be required to register their names in a cargo manifest before boarding. This measure aims to keep accurate passenger records for emergency response, he added.
