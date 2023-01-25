Minor suffered from blood clots after defilement, doctor tells court

A paediatrician, Dennis Shettima, on Tuesday, told an FCT High Court, Kubwa, that a 12-year-old boy suffered from blood clots after defilement. The National Agency…

A paediatrician, Dennis Shettima, on Tuesday, told an FCT High Court, Kubwa, that a 12-year-old boy suffered from blood clots after defilement.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)) charged the defendant, a 41-year-old man, Abubakar Danraka, with defilement.

Dr Shettima, a consultant with the National Hospital, Abuja, disclosed this while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Chidiebere Ugochukwu.

He said, “The boy’s parents rushed him to the emergency children’s ward of the hospital on account that he was sexually abused by the defendant who is their neighbour at Spring Valley Estate, Airport Road, Abuja, on March 21, 2020.

“The mother of the minor said that the boy got home late on the said date and that she was upset and flogged him.

“She said her son revealed to her that the defendant lured him into his house and gave him water to drink and then he slept off and the defendant defiled her son.

“Upon examination, I discovered that the minor suffered rectal bleeding. So, we suspected a sexual assault and collected blood samples to check for sexually transmitted infections and hepatitis.”

The defence counsel, Eddie Inegedu, asked the witness if his examinations were linked to the defendant and whether the story was narrated to him by the parents of the boy.

In response, he said apart from the story narrated to him by the child’s parents, there was nothing directly linked to the defendant in his findings.

Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf adjourned the case to February 22. (NAN)