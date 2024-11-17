Minna Chief Imam Dies at 93

The Chief Imam of Minna, Niger State capital, Sheikh Isah Ibrahim Fari, is dead.

Fari who served as the Chief Imam of Minna for over 2 decades died at the IBB specialist hospital, Minna, on Saturday night .

He was 93 years old.

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has expressed grief over his death

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the death of Sheikh Fari as a sad loss to the State and the entire Muslim Community.

He acknowledged that the late Chief Imam was a humble and peace ambassador who always preached love and togetherness to people, saying that the deceased lived a selfless and fulfilled life where he gave his all for the propagation of Islam, adding that his usual pieces of advice and wise counsel will be greatly missed.

While commiserating with the Minna Emirate, family members of the deceased and the Muslim Ummah, Governor Bago prayed that Allah would grant the deceased entry into Aljannat Firdausi.

The Jana-izah is scheduled to take place by, 2pmat Minna Central Mosque, on Sunday.