Ministries team up to clear waste in Kano

The Kano State ministry of environment and climate change has engaged the ministries of transportation and that of commerce and industries to address waste management system in the state.

The Commissioner of Environment and Climate Change, Dahiru Muhammad Hashim, made this known while flagging off waste management and refuse disposal initiative at Kwari market.

The initiative also reintroduced street sweepers reassigned to various strategic locations across the metropolitan areas.

Speaking during the flag-off, the commissioner said the event reflected the commitment of the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to ensuring that Kano State is cleaner, healthier, and more environmentally-friendly to all residents and guests.

“Environmental cleanliness is an idle component of public health and urban development and beautification. As a government, Kano State recognizes the effectiveness of the waste management system as a vital component to maintaining the well-being of its community. I am therefore very much delighted to announce several key initiatives that the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Kano State, will henceforth adopt in collaboration with the Ministries of Transportation and Commerce, to address waste management challenges across Kano State.

“Our collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation is to address waste management in our public transportation systems. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is introducing an initiative that will see the installation of waste disposal bins in buses and tricycles (A daidaita sahu) that operate within Kano State. These waste bins will allow commuters to dispose of their trash responsibly while on the move.

“In addition, waste disposal bins will be strategically placed at motor parks, bus stops, and along major streets in Kano State, to encourage responsible waste disposal by all road users and commuters to empty their bins.

“By this intervention, the Ministry of Environment seeks to reduce littering on our roads and ensure that our streets always remain clean and presentable.

“Our partnership with the Ministry of Commerce intends to keep all markets and industrial areas clean and tidy as well as facilitate the introduction of designated waste disposal points in various markets, industrial hubs, and business districts across the state. We will also work closely with market associations, traders, and factory operators to ensure that waste is managed responsibly within these areas.”

Hashim further revealed that the street sweepers had been re-engaged and the ministry had begun payment of backlog of their salaries owned to the state government over time.

“Another important aspect of this initiative is the reintroduction of street sweepers in Kano State by His Excellency, Abba Kabir Yusuf. I am delighted to announce that after just a week of our resumption at the Ministry, we have started the payment of backlog salaries owed street sweepers in Kano State.

“These sweepers are being strategically assigned to key areas in Kano City, including major roads, marketplaces, and public spaces, ensuring that Kano State remains one of the cleanest states in Nigeria. The deployment of street sweepers is a step toward a broader waste management strategy.

“This will help reduce the accumulation of waste on our streets and promote a cleaner environment for residents and visitors alike. At the same time, it will also create job opportunities for Kano residents.”

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing the necessary infrastructure and manpower to manage waste, calling on all and sundry—transport operators, market traders, industrialists, and all residents of Kano—to take responsibility for keeping their environment clean.