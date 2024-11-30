Ministers, UN Women Rep, Senator Natasha to speak at WISCAR conference

Minister of Art, Culture, and Tourism, Hannatu Musa Musawa, her Budget and Economic Planning counterpart, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, UN Women’s Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, are billed to speak at this year’s conference of the Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to empowering professional women.

The 16th Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference with the theme, “Fueling Resilience: Empowering Diversity for Economic Success,” is scheduled to hold on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Speaking at a press conference, Amina Oyagbola, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, highlighted the conference’s significance: “Driving gender equality and economic inclusion is essential because true innovation, sustainable development, and national prosperity can only be achieved when women are included at all levels of leadership. Women make up half of our population, and excluding them limits progress. Our conference aims to equip women with the skills and networks to lead and foster inclusive governance.”

She said the organization, through its annual conference, has continued to highlight the critical role of

including women in core areas of the economy and governance as a catalyst for innovation and sustainable national development.

According to her, the conference will also feature interactive sessions and networking opportunities designed to empower attendees with practical strategies, insights for advancing their careers, and making meaningful

contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic progress.

The event will feature a keynote speech by Funke Opeke, CEO of MainOne, who will also be honored with the Distinguished WISCAR Award for her trailblazing contributions to Nigeria’s digital transformation and efforts to bridge the connectivity gap across Africa.

Other notable speakers include Dr. Fatima Akilu, Executive Director of Neem Foundation; Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator representing Kogi Central; and Oreoluwa Lesi, Founder of WTEC. Goodwill messages will be delivered by prominent leaders.

Sharing her experience as a mentee, Ojerime Ikpikpini said: “I reached a point in my career where I realized the importance of connecting with and learning from other women. Through this program, I gained a critical skill—effective communication—and it has been a transformative journey that has significantly shaped my personal and

professional growth.”